In this report, the Global EDA in Aerospace and Defense Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global EDA in Aerospace and Defense Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global EDA in the aerospace and defense sector has started to grow at a faster rate due to the rising demand for semiconductor chips.

CAE emerged as the largest segment in the global EDA market. It includes ESL, RTL simulation, hardware-assisted verification, analysis tool, synthesis, analog and mixed signal simulator, formal verification, design entry, logic, and formal verification.

ESL tools are expected to grow at a faster rate compared to other segments in CAE. The major reason behind this growth is the system-level approach of the tools that enables users to design, verify, and simulate simultaneously at lower costs and in less time. RTL tools enable end-users to verify logic designs using one or more RTL languages and give an abstract of the complex circuit diagram.

Aerospace and defense manufacturers have increased their adoption of EDA to reduce design time, error and cost. For instance, Bell Helicopter adopted Mentor Graphics Capital product family to streamline the wiring design process for their Bell 525 Relentless program. The company used Capital Suite, which is an advanced electrical system and wire harness design software suite. With the adoption of Capital Suite, the company was able to reduce the time taken in electrical system integration by eliminating prototypes.

The global EDA in Aerospace and Defense market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EDA in Aerospace and Defense volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EDA in Aerospace and Defense market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cadence Design Systems

Mentor Graphics

Synopsys

Aldec

Agnisys

Ansys

Keysight Technologies

MunEDA

Zuken

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Median polish

Trimean

Ordination

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Defense

