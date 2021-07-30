In this report, the Global Fast Rectifier Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fast Rectifier Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fast rectifiers convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). They only allow one-way flow of electrons.

The growing number of consumer electronic devices and telecommunication services is triggering the demand for fast rectifiers owing to digitalization in the industrial sector.

United States is projected to hold a major piece of the pie of the global market in 2018. One of the core reasons for the dominance of United States is the presence of several key players in this region.

The SEA and others of Asia Pacific market is anticipated to create more potential growth opportunities in the fast rectifier market in the coming years owing to the growth in the automotive and electronics industries.

The global Fast Rectifier market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fast Rectifier volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fast Rectifier market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Diodes

ROHM Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

ABB

Vishay Intertechnology

Microsemi

Maxim Integrated

Sanken Electric

Fairchild

Micro

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0V – 1.0V

>1.0V – 1.5V

>1.5V

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecom

Others

