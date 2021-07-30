In this report, the Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Fire Retardant Treated Wood market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Whether installing fire-rated panels due to personal safety concerns or because of adherence to the specific building codes and jurisdiction in which you live, is important to know something about the various aspects of fire retardant treated (FRT) wood and its benefits. Fire retardant treating is available for both plywood and for building lumber, which together comprise the majority of the structural wood elements for most buildings. The sections below will describe the types of FRT wood available, how they are made, and their various uses.

Creation of FRT Wood

Fire retardant wood products are typically created through the use of organic and inorganic salts, which are infused into the wood through water-based solutions under pressure. The end result is a product that has 2.5 to 5.0 pounds of salts per cubic foot of wood product. Not all species of wood are treatable, and the species that is certified for treatment for lumber may not necessarily be certified for treatment as plywood and vice-versa.

Mechanism of Fire Retarding Wood Products

Fire retardants in wood work through two primary mechanisms. The first is reduction of wood flammability by reducing flame travel rate, thereby slowing down the combustion process. Secondly, the chemicals reduce the rate which heat is released from the wood during a fire. The fire retardants alter the vapors released during the combustion process by making them less volatile.

United States ranks the top in terms of sales volume of Fire Retardant Treated Wood worldwide, it consists of 30.81% of the national market in 2017. Europe comes the second, with 24.47% of the global market. All the other regions combined occupies 44.72% of the global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market.

Lonza ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Fire Retardant Treated Wood, occupies 11.54% of the global market share in 2017; While, Hoover Treated Wood Products, with a market share of 7.80%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 80.66% of the global market in 2017.

The global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market is valued at 850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fire Retardant Treated Wood volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Retardant Treated Wood market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hoover Treated Wood Products

Lonza

Koppers

Foreco

Flameproof Companies

Viance

Metsä Wood

Shuyang Sen Qiya

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flame Spread 5-15(Including 15)

Flame Spread 15-25

Segment by Application

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

