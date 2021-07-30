In this report, the Global Fluorite Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fluorite Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fluorite-market-analysis-2014-2025



Fluorite, also called fluorspar, is the common name of the mineral having chemical composition calcium fluoride (CaF2). It is a mineral with veritable bouquet of brilliant colors from hallmark color purple to blue, green, yellow, colorless, brown, pink, black and reddish orange. The rich purple color is by far the most famous and popular color. It is an important commercial source of fluorine. Fluorite plays a vital role in the manufacture of aluminium, gasoline, insulating foams, refrigerants, steels and uranium fuel.

Fluorite can be divided in to three types according to the CaF2 content: acid grade, metallurgical grade and others. Acid grade fluorite is used in the production of chemical industry, especially the production of hydrofluoric acid. Metallurgical grade fluorite is widely used in metallurgical and building material industry.

In the past few years, fluorite ex-factory price fluctuated from 258 USD/MT in 2013 to 277 USD/MT in 2018. However, the gross margin still maintained at a high level due to low labor cost and abundant raw material resource.

The global Fluorite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fluorite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluorite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mexichem

Mongolrostvelmet

Minersa

Yaroslavsk Mining Company(RUSAL)

Kenya Fluorspar Company

Masan Resources

Steyuan Mineral Resources Group

Solvay

Pars Gilsonite Reshad

Fluorsid Group

CFIC

Wuyi Shenlong Flotation

Sinochem Lantian

China Kings Resources Group

Inner Mongolia Xiang Zhen Mining

Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride

Inner Mongolia Huasheng

Chifeng Sky-Horse

Guoxing Corperation

Jiangxi Shangrao Sanshan Mining

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acid Grade Fluorite

Metallurgical Grade Fluorite

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Building Material Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fluorite-market-analysis-2014-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com