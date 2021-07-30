Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-functional-glass-coatings-sales-market-report-2019
Functional coatings in general is defined as a material (usually a liquid) which is applied onto a surface and appears as either a continuous or discontinuous film after drying. Functional glass coatings are a kind of special performance coatings for glass industry.
Glass coating can be divided into several types, according to its coating methods, like, Pyrolytic Coating, Sputtered Coating, Screen Coating, Spray Coating, etc. Among those coatings, Pyrolytic Coating and Spray Coating are the most popular ones in the market presently.With the pursuing of comfort and improved life quality, demand of high quality glass will be in needed, which will promote the demand of glass coating accordingly.
The global Functional Glass Coatings market was valued at 1559 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1923.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Functional Glass Coatings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Functional Glass Coatings market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Ferro
Arkema
Fenzi
AGC
BASF
KISHO
Vitro
Schott
ICA
Johnson Matthey
HONY
DECO GLAS
FEW Chemicals
ICD
Premium Coatings
UVCHEM
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Pyrolytic Coating
Sputtered Coating
Screen Coating
Spray Coating
Others
Pyrolytic coating takes over 30% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.
Sputtered coating holds 19% market share in 2018.
Screen coating has about 10% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018.
Spray coating occupies over 33% market share of functional glass coating in 2018.
Segment by Application
Automotive Glass
Architecture
Appliance
Container Packaging
Others
Automotive glass takes over 30% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018, which will possess the largest share in the whole market in the coming years.
Architecture has over 30% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018.
Apploance obtains about 10% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018.
Container packaging takes 16% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018, which may reduce a bit in the next years.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-functional-glass-coatings-sales-market-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com