Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Market Report 2019

Functional coatings in general is defined as a material (usually a liquid) which is applied onto a surface and appears as either a continuous or discontinuous film after drying. Functional glass coatings are a kind of special performance coatings for glass industry.

Glass coating can be divided into several types, according to its coating methods, like, Pyrolytic Coating, Sputtered Coating, Screen Coating, Spray Coating, etc. Among those coatings, Pyrolytic Coating and Spray Coating are the most popular ones in the market presently.With the pursuing of comfort and improved life quality, demand of high quality glass will be in needed, which will promote the demand of glass coating accordingly.

The global Functional Glass Coatings market was valued at 1559 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1923.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Functional Glass Coatings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Functional Glass Coatings market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Ferro

Arkema

Fenzi

AGC

BASF

KISHO

Vitro

Schott

ICA

Johnson Matthey

HONY

DECO GLAS

FEW Chemicals

ICD

Premium Coatings

UVCHEM

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pyrolytic Coating

Sputtered Coating

Screen Coating

Spray Coating

Others

Pyrolytic coating takes over 30% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

Sputtered coating holds 19% market share in 2018.

Screen coating has about 10% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018.

Spray coating occupies over 33% market share of functional glass coating in 2018.

Segment by Application

Automotive Glass

Architecture

Appliance

Container Packaging

Others

Automotive glass takes over 30% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018, which will possess the largest share in the whole market in the coming years.

Architecture has over 30% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018.

Apploance obtains about 10% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018.

Container packaging takes 16% market share of global functional glass coating in 2018, which may reduce a bit in the next years.

