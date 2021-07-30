In this report, the Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Glacial acrylic acid (GAA) is a clear, colorless liquid with an acrid odour which is miscible with water, alcohols and ethers. The chemical formula is CH2=CHCO2H. It is an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid which will undergo the typical reactions of a carboxylic acid as well as those of a vinyl compound. It is used in the production of polymers and acrylate esters and as a feedstock for chemical syntheses.The purity of the glacial acrylic acid is usually above the content of 99%. In this report, we count the glacial acrylic acid product.

There are many manufacturers producing glacial acrylic acid in the world and also many research and development institutions are researching and developing on the glacial acrylic acid product. The largest company occupies about 21% which is the most part of production of Glacial Acrylic Acid.

It is expected that more and more manufacturers enter into this field, the capacity and the production will be increasing steady in the next five years, the growth rate is at about 4-5%. So the glacial acrylic acid industry will have a bright prospect.

The global Glacial Acrylic Acid market is valued at 3080 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glacial Acrylic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glacial Acrylic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Arkema

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Hexion

Sasol

Formosa Plastics

Taixing Jurong Chemical

Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Sanmu Group

Shandong kaitai petrochemical

CNOOC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glacial Acrylic Acid for Super Absorbent Polymers(SAP)

Glacial Acrylic Acid for Polyacrylates

Glacial Acrylic Acid for Detergent Cobuilders

Glacial Acrylic Acid for Other Products

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Detergent Industry

Other Industries

