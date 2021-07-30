In this report, the Global Hydrophobic Agent Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrophobic Agent Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydrophobic-agent-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019



Hydrophobic agents are surface protection materials capable of increasing the angle of contact between the water and the concrete surface.

Hydrophobic agents are mainly classified into three types: metallic stearates, hydrophobic polymers and silicone based product. And metallic stearates are the most widely used type which takes up about 57.5% of the global total production in 2017.

A primary force come customer segments that make up the hydrophobic agent markets. The size and importance of customers provide the power to negotiate prices and deals that reduce the profitability of the industry. The size and growth of segments determine their potential influence on product development and level of competition. As a manufacturer, they must know the market demand and profitability of hydrophobic agent industry. Keeping the best technology is essential.

The global Hydrophobic Agent market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrophobic Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrophobic Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wacker

Elotex

Baerlocher

Peter Greven

FACI S.P.A

Dover Chemical

Sunace

Dow Corning

Evonik

Shanxi Sanwei

Shandong Xindadi

Graf & Co. GmbH

Kao Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metallic Stearates

Hydrophobic Polymers

Silicone Based Product

Fatty Acid Type Product

Segment by Application

Mortar

Concrete

Gypsum Board

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hydrophobic-agent-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com