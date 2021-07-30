In this report, the Global IGBT-Based Power Module Depth Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global IGBT-Based Power Module Depth Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An IGBT is a power semiconductor component used in power electronic devices in several industries as they have high-power efficiency, high blocking voltage, and ability to work in low power. An IGBT-based power module is formed by arranging several IGBTs in parallel in a single casing.

HVDC technology is primarily used for efficiently transmitting large amounts of electricity over long distances. Motors, lights, and other high-power applications use AC voltage. AC voltage produced at the source has the need to be converted to DC power for reducing transmission losses and then converted back to AC electricity at the destination. Voltage-source converters employed for this purpose use insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) power modules for high voltage applications. HDVC technology involves fewer transmission lines, less land to set up transmission lines, and incur fewer transmission losses. Also, HVDC systems are more stable, can be easily controlled, and can be interconnected with AC power networks, which will, in turn, increase the adoption of HVDC systems in the power sector.

The global IGBT-Based Power Module market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IGBT-Based Power Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IGBT-Based Power Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fairchild Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi

Semikron

STMicroelectronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Segment by Application

Consumer Appliances

Industrial Motor Drives

Power Supplies

Renewable Energy

Railroad Traction

