Global Injection Molding Machinery Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Injection Molding Machinery Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Injection Molding Machinery Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Injection Molding Machinery market was valued at 10786.23 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 13565.08 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.42% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Injection Molding Machinery market status and forecast, categorizes the global Injection Molding Machinery market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major Injection Molding Machinery manufacturers covered in this report
Haitian International
ENGEL Holding GmbH
ARBURG GmbH
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Milacron
KraussMaffei
Wittmann Battenfeld
Fanuc
Toshiba
Nissei Plastic
Husky
JSW Plastics Machinery
Toyo
Chenhsong
Yizumi
LK Technology
Cosmos Machinery
Tederic
UBE Machinery
Windsor
Segment by Type
Clamping Force (<250T)
Clamping Force (250-650T)
Clamping Force (>650T)
Segment by Application
General Plastic
Automotive
Home Appliance
3C Electronic
Medical
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
