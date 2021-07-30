Global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Competition Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend contain Isopentane and Normalpentane as the main ingredients. The single principal content is not less than 10%, not more than 90%. Pentane blend is a very fast evaporating hydrocarbon solvent and low in impurities such as sulphur, olefins, benzene and total aromatics. Examples of end uses for this solvent are blowing agent, electronic cleaning and polymerisation.
Mixed pentane is a low-cost blowing agent. Over the past few decades, the technology and development of mixed pentane have not developed by leaps and bounds. In the Asia-Pacific region, EPS is growing faster. The EPS industry in the US and Europe is already quite stable.
As China’s EPS market continues to grow, China has become the world’s largest producer and consumer country. Europe is the second largest consumer area. The downstream customers of Japan, Southeast Asia and India are less. As a result, the markets in these areas are small. In the future, India and Southeast Asia market is expected to show some growth. In the world, the main consumers are BASF, SABIC, INOES and Huntsman.
The global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shell
Phillips 66
CNPC
ExxonMobil Chemical
TOP Solvent
Junyuan Petroleum Group
South Hampton Resources
Aeropres Corporation
Diversified CPC
Rizhao Changlian
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pentane 85/15
Pentane 80/20
Pentane 70/30
Pentane 60/40
Pentane 50/50
Pentane 20/80
Others
Segment by Application
EPS Blowing Agent
Electronic Cleaning
Chemical Solvent
Aerosol Propellant
Others
