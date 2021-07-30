In this report, the Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lactic acid has a systematic name that is 2-hydroxypropionic acid, which is widely existed in nature. Lactic acid is formed when glucose is broken down for energy in the absence of sufficient oxygen.

L(+)-Lactic acid excellent is produced from natural corn starch by advanced bio-fermentation and refining technology. The lactic acid is colorless to yellow liquid, having a mild acid odor and taste.

In global market, the production of L(+)-Lactic acid increases from 467 KMT in 2011 to 530 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.2%. In 2015, the global L(+)-Lactic acid market is led by USA, capturing about 40.13% of global L(+)-Lactic Acid production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.90% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of L(+)-Lactic acid are concentrated in Corbion, Naturework, Galactic and Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology. Corbion is the world leader, holding 30.51% production market share in 2015.

The global L(+)-Lactic acid revenue exceed 575 Million USD in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2% from 2017 to 2022.

In application, L(+)-Lactic Acid downstream is wide and recently L(+)-Lactic Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of food & beverage, home & personal care, industrial applications and pharmaceutical. and others. Globally, the L(+)-Lactic Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for industrial applications which accounts for nearly 56.78% of total downstream consumption of L(+)-Lactic Acid in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, L(+)-Lactic Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of L(+)-Lactic Acid is estimated to be 668 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global L(+)-Lactic Acid market is valued at 620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on L(+)-Lactic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L(+)-Lactic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food grade

Industrial grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Home & personal care

Industrial Applications

Food & Beverage

Others

