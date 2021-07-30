Global Lead Free Brass Rods Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Lead Free Brass Rods Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lead Free Brass Rods Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Lead Free Brass Rods means the Brass Rods does not contain Lead or contains a small amount of Lead but conforms to ELV and RoHS regulations.
The mainly player in global including SAN-ETSU, Wieland, Mitsubishi Shindoh, Powerway Alloy, DAECHANG Co., Ltd., Guodong Copper Manufacture, Shree Extrusions, Mueller Industries and Hailiang, etc.
The international leading companies such as SAN-ETSU and Wieland who prefer to find some distributions directly into aimed market to help them, and set their own big agents to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
The global Lead Free Brass Rods market is valued at 1260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lead Free Brass Rods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lead Free Brass Rods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SAN-ETSU
Mitsubishi Shindoh
Wieland
Powerway Alloy
DAECHANG
Guodong Copper
Shree Extrusions
Mueller Industries
Hailiang
SUZHOU CHANG LE COPPER
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cu-Zn-Bi
Cu-Zn-Si
Cu-Zn-Sb
Others
Segment by Application
Electrical and Telecommunications Industry
Transportation Industry
Bathroom, Drinking Water Engineering Industry
Others
