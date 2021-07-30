Global Low Melting Fiber Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Low Melting Fiber Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Low Melting Fiber Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Low Melting Fiber refers to a bi-component fiber used as a thermal bonding fiber and its structure is typically a sheath/core type. It is composed of a sheath polymer and a core polymer. The melting point of the sheath polymer is lower than that of the core polymer.
The global Low Melting Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Korea, and China, such as Huvis, Toray Chemical Korea, Far Eastern New Century, Nan Ya Plastics and XiangLu Chemical Fibers. At present, Huvis is the world leader, holding 30.40% production market share in 2017.
Low Melting Fiber downstream is wide and recently Low Melting Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Automotive, Bedding Industry, Construction and Others. Globally, the Low Melting Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Automotive. Automotive accounts for nearly 52.98% of total downstream consumption of Low Melting Fiber in global.
Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Low Melting Fiber consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Low Melting Fiber is estimated to be 1468.3 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The global Low Melting Fiber market is valued at 1600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Low Melting Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low Melting Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Huvis
Toray Chemical Korea
Far Eastern New Century
Nan Ya Plastics
XiangLu Chemical Fibers
Yangzhou Tianfulong
Ningbo Dafa
Taekwang
IFG Exelto NV
Hickory Springs
Dividan
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
CNV Corporation
Shyam Fibers
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Melting Point ≤130 ℃
Melting Point >130 ℃
Segment by Application
Automotive
Bedding Industry
Construction
Others
