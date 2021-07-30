In this report, the Global Masterbatch Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Masterbatch Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Masterbatches are solid or liquid mixture of additive or pigments used for coloring or enhancing other properties of polymers such as UV stabilizing, flame retardation, antistatic and antilocking. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the plastics manufacturing process. It is widely used in packaging industry, automobile industry, building & construction industry and electrical & electronics industry.

Masterbatch is widely used in packaging industry, automobile Industry, building & construction Industry, electrical & electronics industry. As to the masterbatch downstream application, packaging industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 26.2% of the consumption in 2015. According to the different function, masterbatch is divided into white masterbatch, black masterbatch, color masterbatch, additive masterbatch and plastic filler masterbatch. Black masterbatch is the most common kind, accounting for more than 29.1% of the total masterbatch production.

At present, the production of masterbatch distributed evenly in Europe, USA, China and India, taking about 28.3 %, 15.6%, 33.4%, 5.7% respectively in 2015. Masterbatch industry in India is highly fragmented with a few major players & large number of small and medium players who account for majority of the market share. To meet the strong demand of masterbatch, many manufacturers established manufacturing plants in Europe.

The global production of masterbatch increased from 2910 K MT in 2011 to 3810 K MT in 2015 at an average annual growth rate of more than 6 %. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of masterbatch are Clariant, Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc, Americhem, Inc, Cabot Corporation. And the production of Clariant occupied about 8.9% in 2015

The masterbatches industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. Given the competitive landscape of the industry, the bargaining power of players with clients is low thereby resulting in vulnerability to fluctuation in raw material prices.

