In this report, the Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Mercury Removal Adsorbents market, Mercury, when present in gas processing facilities, can be a primary cause of corrosion, equipment failure and downstream catalyst deactivation. Mercury adsorbent products are used for removing mercury from gas phase hydrocarbons such as natural gas.

At present, the major manufacturers of Mercury Removal Adsorbents are Calgon Carbon Corporation, UOP (Honeywell), Johnson Matthey, Cabot Corp, etc. Calgon Carbon Corporation is the world leader, holding 19.64% production market share in 2017.

In application, Mercury Removal Adsorbents downstream is wide and recently Mercury Removal Adsorbents has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Oil and Gas Fields and Flue Gas. Globally, the Mercury Removal Adsorbents market is mainly driven by growing demand for Flue Gas which accounts for nearly 71.22% of total downstream consumption of Mercury Removal Adsorbents.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Mercury Removal Adsorbents production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production value of Mercury Removal Adsorbents is estimated to be 1699 Million USD.

The global Mercury Removal Adsorbents market is valued at 1030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mercury Removal Adsorbents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mercury Removal Adsorbents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Calgon Carbon Corporation

UOP (Honeywell)

Johnson Matthey

Cabot Corp

Pall Corporation

Nucon

Axens

Schlumberger

Basf

Beijing Sanju

Nanjing Linda

Nanjing Zhenggao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Activated Carbon

Loaded Metal Adsorbent

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Fields

Flue Gas

Others

