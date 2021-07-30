Global Metal Roofing Industry Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Metal Roofing Industry Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Roofing Industry Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Metal roof is a roofing system made from metal pieces or tiles. Metal roof can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall. Metal roofs can be made from a variety of metals and alloys.
North America is the largest Consumption region of Metal Roofing, with a Revenue market share nearly 42.18% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America with the Revenue market share over 30.58% in 2017. Asia-Pacific is another important consumption market of Metal Roofing.
Metal Roofing used in industry including Residential and Non-Residential. Report data showed that 57.70% of the Metal Roofing market demand in Non-Residential Building in 2017.
There are many kinds of Metal Roofing, which are Steel Roofing, Aluminum Roofing, Copper Roofing and Others. Steel Roofing is important in the Metal Roofing, with a sales market share nearly 69.95% in 2017.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Metal Roofing industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Metal Roofing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The global Metal Roofing market is valued at 14500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Metal Roofing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Roofing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Steel Roofing
Aluminum Roofing
Copper Roofing
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-Residential
