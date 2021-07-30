In this report, the Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

MPEG is manufactured by reacting Ethylene Oxide (EO) and Methanol. MPEG is used mainly in the production of Polycarboxylate type (PCA) water reducing agent.MPEG normally reacts with Metha Acrylic Acid (MAA) through esterification process and this generates a Macromer (MPEGMA). The methoxy polyethylene glycols (MPEGs), also referred to as polyethylene glycol methyl ethers, are high molecular weight polymers similar in structure and nomenclature to the polyethylene glycols. Macromer is further reacted with MAA and other polymers and the final products are called PCA’s.

The global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market is valued at 420 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DowDupont

Lotte Chemical

VISWAAT CHEMICALS LIMITED

Liaoning Oxiranchem

Shanghai Taijie Chemical

Horizon Chemical

VA-SUDHA CHEMICALS

IdCHEM

Zavod sintanolov

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Transparent Liquid

White or Yellowish Past

White Flake

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Others

