Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-methoxy-polyethylene-glycol-mpeg-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
MPEG is manufactured by reacting Ethylene Oxide (EO) and Methanol. MPEG is used mainly in the production of Polycarboxylate type (PCA) water reducing agent.MPEG normally reacts with Metha Acrylic Acid (MAA) through esterification process and this generates a Macromer (MPEGMA). The methoxy polyethylene glycols (MPEGs), also referred to as polyethylene glycol methyl ethers, are high molecular weight polymers similar in structure and nomenclature to the polyethylene glycols. Macromer is further reacted with MAA and other polymers and the final products are called PCA’s.
MPEG normally reacts with Metha Acrylic Acid (MAA) through esterification process and this generates a Macromer (MPEGMA). The methoxy polyethylene glycols (MPEGs), also referred to as polyethylene glycol methyl ethers, are high molecular weight polymers similar in structure and nomenclature to the polyethylene glycols. Macromer is further reacted with MAA and other polymers and the final products are called PCA’s.
The global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market is valued at 420 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DowDupont
Lotte Chemical
VISWAAT CHEMICALS LIMITED
Liaoning Oxiranchem
Shanghai Taijie Chemical
Horizon Chemical
VA-SUDHA CHEMICALS
IdCHEM
Zavod sintanolov
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Transparent Liquid
White or Yellowish Past
White Flake
Segment by Application
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Construction
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-methoxy-polyethylene-glycol-mpeg-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com