Global Molded Plastics Market Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Molded Plastics Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Molded Plastics Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-molded-plastics-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Molded plastics are the plastics which can be molded depending on its applications. These molded plastics can be modified by adding pigments to its polymers. Molded plastics have a wide range of application in packaging, construction, industrial machinery and automobiles. Molded plastics have cost competitive techniques that yield efficient products and enhance the durability of the products.
Molded plastics applications can be found in almost all areas of everyday living due to their versatility. In 2018, the packaging industry dominated the molded plastic application market (around 39%), followed by building & construction,automotive, electrical & electronics, agriculture and medical, with respective proportion of 20%, 8.7%, 5.6%, 3.3% and 1%.
The global Molded Plastics market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Molded Plastics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molded Plastics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Molded Plastics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Molded Plastics manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Styrolution
Lyondell Basell
Total
FCFC
SADAF
Shell
Americas Styrenics
Trinseo
Jubail Chevron
Asahi Kasei
LG Chemical
Pars Petrochemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Molded Polyvinyl Chloride
Molded Polypropylene
Molded Polystyrene
Molded Polyethylene
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Building and Construction
Automotive and Transportation
Electrical and Electronic
Packaging
Medical
Others
Packaging will be the largest application in 2025.
