Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Antilock Braking System (ABS) is an anti-lock Braking System and can be installed on any motorcycle with hydraulic brakes.As the term implies, the ABS system is used to prevent the wheel from being forced to lock when braking suddenly.Locking wheels and skidding are a major cause of road accidents, especially on wet or dusty roads.Research shows that motorcycle ABS can effectively reduce traffic accidents by 31%.

The market of motorcycle ABS system has developed rapidly in the past few years, and the ABS installation rate has increased significantly. As an important market for motorcycles, India has also implemented ABS regulations since 2018, which will bring greater impetus to the development of the motorcycle ABS market.

Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market size will reach 2489.9 million US$ by 2025, from 545.6 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems.

This industry study presents the global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bosch, Continental, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bosch

Continental

Nissin

BWI

ADVICS

BMW

Honda

…

Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Single channel ABS

Multi-channel ABS

Multi-channel ABS accounted for over 73% of the market in 2016. Cheaper single-channel ABS will gain greater development in the asia-pacific region.

Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Front Loading

After Loading

The front-loading market had a larger share over 90% in 2016.

The after-loading market is expected to grow even faster in the coming years.

Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, Recent Development and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

