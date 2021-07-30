Global Multimedia Chipsets Development Overview 2019
In this report, the Global Multimedia Chipsets Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Multimedia Chipsets Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A chipset is a group of integrated circuits (microchips) that can be used together to serve a single function and are therefore manufactured and sold as a unit.
Leading companies in the multimedia chipsets market are currently witnessing a high demand for smartphones and other handheld and portable devices across the world. Users are not only demanding better quality of hardware components, but also demand them to be as cost-effective as possible. This drives the multimedia chipsets players into regular and intensive phases of research and development. As a result of the high rate of technological innovation, both players and consumers retain an improving quality of the devices as well as market revenue increments.
Multimedia chipsets companies are also benefitting from the rapid expansion of internet protocol television (IPTV) and set top boxes. These devices are in an exceptionally high demand due to the rapid migration of consumer from the conventional TV to online viewing and use of the smart TV.
The global Multimedia Chipsets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Multimedia Chipsets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Multimedia Chipsets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
STMicroelectronics
NXP Semiconductors
Qualcomm
NVIDIA
MediaTek
DSP Group
Apple
Actions Semiconductor
Broadcom Corporation
Marvell Technology Group
Samsung
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Audio Chipsets
Graphics Chipsets
Segment by Application
Digital Cable TV
Set Top Box And IPTV
Home Media Players
Handheld Devices
Others
