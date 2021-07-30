In this report, the Global Nitrogen Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nitrogen Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Liquid Nitrogen (commonly known as LN2) is inert, colorless, odorless, noncorrosive, nonflammable, and extremely cold. Nitrogen makes up the major portion of the atmosphere (78.03% by volume, 75.5% by weight).

The liquid nitrogen products performance is positive with the global economic recovery. The technical barriers of liquid nitrogen are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. However, liquid nitrogen market is dominated by several giant companies across the globe, such as Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and their plants mainly distribute in Europe and North America. Europe is the largest consumer, more than 31% consumption share, followed by North America with about 28% consumption share in 2015.

The global Nitrogen market was valued at 13660 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 17960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nitrogen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nitrogen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Nitrogen in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Nitrogen manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Linde

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer Group

Yingde Gases

Hangzhou Hangyang

Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

Segment by Type

NI 5.0

NI 4.8

Segment by Application

Food Freezing

Plastic and Rubber Deflashing

Medical and Healthcare

Metal Manufacturing

Chemicals and Petroleum Uses

