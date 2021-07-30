In this report, the Global Nitrogen Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nitrogen Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Liquid Nitrogen (commonly known as LN2) is inert, colorless, odorless, noncorrosive, nonflammable, and extremely cold. Nitrogen makes up the major portion of the atmosphere (78.03% by volume, 75.5% by weight).

The liquid nitrogen products performance is positive with the global economic recovery. The technical barriers of liquid nitrogen are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. However, liquid nitrogen market is dominated by several giant companies across the globe, such as Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and their plants mainly distribute in Europe and North America. Europe is the largest consumer, more than 31% consumption share, followed by North America with about 28% consumption share in 2015.

The global Nitrogen market was valued at 13660 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 17960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Nitrogen market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nitrogen market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Linde

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer Group

Yingde Gases

Hangzhou Hangyang

Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

NI 5.0

NI 4.8

Segment by Application

Food Freezing

Plastic and Rubber Deflashing

Medical and Healthcare

Metal Manufacturing

Chemicals and Petroleum Uses

