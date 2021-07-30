Global Nomex Honeycomb Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Nomex Honeycomb Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nomex Honeycomb Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Nomex honeycomb is the standard for lightweight non-metallic composite construction. Nomex honeycomb made with aramid fiber paper (DuPont Nomex or equivalent) coated with heat resistant phenolic resin offers excellent resiliency, low density, lower pricing and high strength to weight ratio. It was widely used in aerospace, defense and transportation industry.
United States is the dominate producer of Nomex honeycomb, followed by Europe. China has the highest production growth rate of 20.37% from 2011 to 2015.Leading players in Nomex honeycomb industry are Hexcel Corporation, Euro-Composites, The Gill Corporation and Plascore. Hexcel Corporation is the largest manufacturer.
The global Nomex Honeycomb market is valued at 474.2 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 879.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nomex Honeycomb volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nomex Honeycomb market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hexcel Corporation
Euro-Composites
The Gill Corporation
Plascore
TenCate Advanced Composites
Rock West Composites
Advanced Honeycomb Technologies
Avic Composite Corporation
Advanced Composite Technology
Taili
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Segment by Type
Aerospace Grade
Commercial Grade
Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb is the largest segment, had a share over 90% in 2018.
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Others
Aerospace and Defense is the largest application, had a share over 90% in 2018.
