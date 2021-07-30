In this report, the Global Nomex Honeycomb Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nomex Honeycomb Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nomex-honeycomb-sales-market-report-2019



Nomex honeycomb is the standard for lightweight non-metallic composite construction. Nomex honeycomb made with aramid fiber paper (DuPont Nomex or equivalent) coated with heat resistant phenolic resin offers excellent resiliency, low density, lower pricing and high strength to weight ratio. It was widely used in aerospace, defense and transportation industry.

United States is the dominate producer of Nomex honeycomb, followed by Europe. China has the highest production growth rate of 20.37% from 2011 to 2015.Leading players in Nomex honeycomb industry are Hexcel Corporation, Euro-Composites, The Gill Corporation and Plascore. Hexcel Corporation is the largest manufacturer.

The global Nomex Honeycomb market was valued at 474.2 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 879.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Nomex Honeycomb market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nomex Honeycomb market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Hexcel Corporation

Euro-Composites

The Gill Corporation

Plascore

TenCate Advanced Composites

Rock West Composites

Advanced Honeycomb Technologies

Avic Composite Corporation

Advanced Composite Technology

Taili

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Aerospace Grade

Commercial Grade

Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb is the largest segment, had a share over 90% in 2018.

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Others

Aerospace and Defense is the largest application, had a share over 90% in 2018.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nomex-honeycomb-sales-market-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com