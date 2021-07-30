In this report, the Global Nucleating Agent Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nucleating Agent Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the nucleating agent market, nucleating agents are often used to modify the properties of various polymers. Nucleating agents are employed as additives in polymer resin in the manufacture of plastic articles.

In terms of volume, the global Nucleating Agent Production was 16044 MT in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 24410 MT in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.39%. In 2017, the global Nucleating Agent market is led by North America, capturing about 43.06% of global Nucleating Agent production. Japan is the second-largest region-wise market with 20.09% of production share.

In application, Nucleating Agent downstream is wide and recently Nucleating Agent has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Packaging, Household Essentials and others. Globally, the Nucleating Agent market is mainly driven by growing demand for Packaging which accounts for nearly 45.26% of total downstream consumption of Nucleating Agent.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Nucleating Agent production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the production value of Nucleating Agent is estimated to be 995 Million USD. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Nucleating Agent market is valued at 670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 910 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nucleating Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nucleating Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Milliken & Company

Adeka Corporation

BASF

PolyOne

GCH TECHNOLOGY

ZIBO RAINWELL

Yantai Zhichu

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alpha Nucleating Agent

Beta Nucleating Agent

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Consumer Products

Automotive

Others

