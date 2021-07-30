In this report, the Global Organ-on-Chip market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organ-on-Chip market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-organ-on-chip-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025



An organ-on-a-chip (OOC) is a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip that simulates the activities, mechanics and physiological response of entire organs and organ systems, a type of artificial organ. It constitutes the subject matter of significant biomedical engineering research, more precisely in bio-MEMS. The convergence of labs-on-chips (LOCs) and cell biology has permitted the study of human physiology in an organ-specific context, introducing a novel model of in vitro multicellular human organisms. One day, they will perhaps abolish the need for animals in drug development and toxin testing. Organ-on-a-chip technology not only incorporates multiple cell types but also involves engineering aspects, such as the guided spatial confinement of cells or the incorporation of sensors and microfluidic channels.

Organ-on-Chip is a fledgling industry. Most companies come from university laboratories and are in the stage of financing. Very few companies are commercialized and sold on a large scale. Although most of the companies trying to enter the industry are start-ups, many large companies (such as Johnson & Johnson) are eager to try because of their wide range of applications, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, food and so on. The United States, UK, the Netherlands and France have given priority to occupying most of the markets. Relatively speaking, the overall market in Asia is relatively blank. It is expected that South Korea, Japan and Taiwan will accelerate the pace of research. Product types are still mainly concentrated in the liver, kidney, heart, blood vessels and so on. The company will continue to expand the scope of research, such as bone, muscle, nerve, skin and other organs.

The Organ-on-Chip market was valued at 21 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 220 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 39.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organ-on-Chip.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Organ-on-Chip, presents the global Organ-on-Chip market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Organ-on-Chip capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Organ-on-Chip by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Emulate

TissUse

Hesperos

CN Bio Innovations

Tara Biosystems

Draper Laboratory

Mimetas

Nortis

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Kirkstall

Cherry Biotech SAS

Else Kooi Laboratory

Market Segment by Product Type

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Other Organs

Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other End Users

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Organ-on-Chip status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Organ-on-Chip manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organ-on-Chip are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-organ-on-chip-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Organ-on-Chip market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Organ-on-Chip markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Organ-on-Chip Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Organ-on-Chip market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Organ-on-Chip market

Challenges to market growth for Global Organ-on-Chip manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Organ-on-Chip Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com