In this report, the Global Organic LED Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organic LED Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

OLED, also known as organic light emitting diode is a flat light emitting technology developed by placing thin organic films between two conductors.

OLED technology helps the end user to create flexible display and lighting panels. OLEDs are more expensive as compared to LED and LCD products. However, the price of these products would decrease gradually once the products get more acceptance in the market.

Asia-Pacific leads the world OLED market, accounting for majority of the total market share by revenue. It is followed by North America, Europe and LAMEA.

High efficiency, high cost, low power consumption, enhanced picture quality, technological limitations, lack of awareness, durability and light weight are the major impacting factors influencing the world OLED market. Moreover, growing demand for eco-friendly products may act as a major growth opportunity for this industry.

The global Organic LED market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic LED volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic LED market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

LG

AUO

Panasonic

Philips

Osram

Universal Display

Futaba

Ltd

Kunshan Visionox

Display Company

Pioneer

Acuity Brands Lighting

InnoLux

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pmoled

Amoled

Segment by Application

Television and Monitors

Smartphones

Notebooks and Tablets

Automotive

Others

