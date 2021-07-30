In this report, the Global Paint Protection Film Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Paint Protection Film Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Paint protection film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. It is a thermoplastic urethane film and also utilizes polymeric calendered PVC film, adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering.

The industry is concentration, the key brand include 3M Company, Eastman, Avery Denison , XPEL, Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain), Orafol, Argotec, Sharpline Converting, Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA), PremiumShield and so on.

Asia Pacific is the leading regional market owing to shift of key automotive manufacturers coupled with an increase in number of car sales in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. Conventionally, North America and Europe were the major markets, however strong economic growth along with large untapped potential has resulted in strong growth of emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The global Paint Protection Film market is valued at 870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paint Protection Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paint Protection Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Eastman

Avery Denison

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

Argotec

Sharpline Converting

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

PremiumShield

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC Type Paint Protection Film

PU Type Paint Protection Film

TPU Type Paint Protection Film

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

