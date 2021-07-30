In this report, the Global PCTG Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PCTG Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pctg-market-professional-survey-report-2019



PCTG plastic is a transparent plastic and an amorphous copolyester. The common copolymer of PCTG plastic is 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1 (CHDM), which is called polyethylene terephthalate.It is the product of ester exchange condensation of terephthalic acid (PTA), ethylene glycol (EG) and 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) monomers.In general, the content of CHDM in PCTG is more than 50%.

The global PCTG industry is growing rapidly, with PCTG production rising from 65,213 tons in 2013 to 69,587 tons in 2017.Only Eastman and SK chemical are PCTG manufacturers, and the industry is highly monopolized.Eastman is the largest producer, with a market share of about 86%.

The global PCTG market was valued at 171.4 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 231.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PCTG volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PCTG market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of PCTG in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their PCTG manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman

SK Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Segment by Type

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Segment by Application

Household Items

Cosmetics

Small Home Appliance

Medical

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pctg-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com