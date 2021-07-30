In this report, the Global PCTG Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PCTG Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pctg-sales-market-report-2019



PCTG plastic is a transparent plastic and an amorphous copolyester. The common copolymer of PCTG plastic is 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1 (CHDM), which is called polyethylene terephthalate.It is the product of ester exchange condensation of terephthalic acid (PTA), ethylene glycol (EG) and 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) monomers.In general, the content of CHDM in PCTG is more than 50%.

The global PCTG industry is growing rapidly, with PCTG production rising from 65,213 tons in 2013 to 69,587 tons in 2017.Only Eastman and SK chemical are PCTG manufacturers, and the industry is highly monopolized.Eastman is the largest producer, with a market share of about 86%.

The global PCTG market was valued at 171.4 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 231.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global PCTG market status and forecast, categorizes the global PCTG market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Eastman

SK Chemical

…

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Segment by Application

Household Items

Cosmetics

Small Home Appliance

Medical

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pctg-sales-market-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com