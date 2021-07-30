In this report, the Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.Phthalates are derivatives of phthalic anhydride, they are a family of chemical compounds primarily used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or vinyl flexible and pliant. Phthalates are the most commonly used plasticizers in the world and are categorized as high phthalates and low phthalates, depending on their molecular weight. Among the important plasticizers, DOP and DINP are more commonly used phthalate plasticizers.

China dominates the phthalates market with about 54% market share in 2018, followed by EU, accounting for 15% of the total amount.Key players of phthalates are UPC Group, BASF, ExxonMobil and Bluesail, accounting for 41%.

The global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market was valued at 6545 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6720.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

UPC Group

Bluesail

Exxonmobil

Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech

Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemical

Evonik

Hongxin Chemical

Perstorp

Sinopec Jinling

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

Segment by Application

Plasticizers

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Others

Plasticizers are the important application area for Phthalic Anhydride,had a share over 51% in 2015.

