In this report, the Global Plastic Recycling Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plastic Recycling Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.

Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Textile fiber / clothing is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 30.81% in 2017, since nearly 80% of RPET is used to produce fiber.

Recycled plastics can be classified as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE and others in terms of material type. HDPE and PET are the major kind of recycled plastics. The market of recycled plastic is highly separated, with China, USA and Europe as the major producing area.

The market of recycled plastic is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively. Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2017.

The global Plastic Recycling market is valued at 25600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 37700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Recycling volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Recycling market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW Plastics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

