In this report, the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyester Staple Fiber Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes. Polyester staple fiber is widely used in spinning, weaving non-woven industries.

In the global polyester staple fiber market, the main participants are Reliance, yizheng, sanfang township, fenchi, fujian jinlun, huahong, huaxi and so on, these companies are mainly concentrated in China and India.China is the largest consumer and producer, accounting for about 58.5 percent of global output in 2015.

The global Polyester Staple Fiber market was valued at 18530 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2598 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Polyester Staple Fiber market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyester Staple Fiber market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Indorama

Fujian Jinlun

Sanfangxiang

FENC

Reliance

Huaxi

Jiangnan High Fiber

Yizheng

Hua Hong

DAK Americas

Advansa

Wellman

Huahong

Changsheng

XiangLu

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF)

Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF) will be the largest application in future.

Segment by Application

Cloth Materials

Home Furnishings

Industrial Materials

Others

