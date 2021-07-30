In this report, the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-market-sizes-2019



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), also called PETE, is a type of engineering resin.

It is polymerized by pure terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol, and mainly used for fiber, food containers films and other injection molding.

It has good strength, thermo-stability, wear resistance and transparency.

The PET industry concentration is relatively low; there are over two hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the PET market, the top ten occupy for over 60% of the market share, like Indorama Ventures(TH), DAK Americas(US), M&G Chemicals(IT), Far Eastern New Century(TW), JBF(IN), OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM), Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN), Lotte Chemical(KR), Zhejiang Hengyi(CN), Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN), Sanfangxiang Group(CN), and Since CR Chemicals(CN) etc. These giants enlarge their market share through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and expansions all over the world. E.g. the Indorama Ventures owns the manufacturing bases in these countries, like Thailand USA Netherlands Mexico Turkey Poland Lithuania and Indonesia, DAK Americas owns manufacturing bases in Argentina USA and Mexico, and M&G Chemicals has manufacturing bases in Italy Brazil USA and Mexico etc.

The PET industry is currently in the period of production overcapacity, the global average capacity utilization was approximately 65% in 2014, due to the fierce competition, especially from China. China rapidly expanded the capacity of PET in the past several years. In the past few years, the PET market changed greatly, in some countries, some manufacturers shut down their PET production facilities, but in the meantime, some manufacturers were starting to set up their PET factories in other regions. In this process, some manufacturers reduced the production of PET, but some producers garnered a larger market shares.

The PET industry is easily affected by the prices of oil and gas. As the market competition intensifies, the gross profit margin of producers has declined the gross profit margin of producers has declined badly, some Chinese producers had lost in 2013 and 2014, it is possible that the gross profit margin will fall further in the future in the following two years, some producers will have to exit the PET market. The PET market is full of uncertainty and risk.

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is valued at 39800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 54300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Indorama Ventures(TH)

DAK Americas(US)

M&G Chemicals(CA)

Far Eastern New Century(TW)

JBF(IN)

OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM)

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN)

Lotte Chemical(KR)

SABIC(SA)

Nan Ya Plastics(TW)

Petroquimica Suape(BR)

KoKsan(TR)

EIPET(EG)

Selenis(PT)

NEO GROUP(LT)

Polief(RU)

Zhejiang Hengyi(CN)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN)

Sanfangxiang Group(CN)

Since CR Chemicals(CN)

Rongsheng petrochemical(CN)

Wankai New Materials(CN)

Far Eastern Industry (CN)

Zhenbang Fibre(CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fiber Grade

Bottle Grade

Film Grade

Segment by Application

For polyester Fiber

For Container

Film Products

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-market-sizes-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com