Global Polyimide Film (PI Film) Market Research Report 2019

Polyimide film is a monorphic polymer and an advanced polymer material.Because it has a very strong molecular structure, its performance is extremely high among many polymers.Very strong, excellent heat resistance, and excellent electrical insulation.In addition, as organic matter has a low rate of expansion relative to heat, even when used at high temperature, the dimension error caused by expansion can be prevented.It is a film that is often used for temporary use in high temperature, such as masking of a packaging substrate.

Among the global polyimide film market, Japan is the largest consumer market, with a market share of over 27% in 2018, followed by China.Japan is also the largest producer of polyimide films, with a market share of nearly 50% in 2018.

The global Polyimide Film (PI Film) market is valued at 1535.6 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2098.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyimide Film (PI Film) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimide Film (PI Film) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Kaneka

SKC Kolon

Ube

Taimide Tech

MGC

I.S.T Corp

Rayitek

Huajing

Shengyuan

Tianyuan

Huaqiang

Yabao

Kying

Yunda

Tianhua Tech

Wanda Cable

Qianfeng

Disai

Goto

Segment by Regions

North America

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pizarro

Biphenyl

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Home Appliance

Solar Industrial

Mine and Excavation

