Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive.
Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) include many forms. And each form has different application industries with price difference. With thermal conductive effect of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM), the downstream application industries will need more polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) products. So, polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers are trying to produce good performance polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) through improving technology.
The major raw materials for polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) products are silicone, aluminia, plasticizer and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM). The production cost of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM).
The global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market is valued at 740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow Corning
Henkel
Honeywell
Laird Technologies
3M
SEMIKRON
ShinEtsu
Momentive
Aavid
AI Technology
Huitian
Kingbali
HFC
Boom New Materials
Aochuan
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polymer Based Thermal Sheet
Polymer Based Thermal Tapes
Polymer Based Thermal Liquid
Others
Segment by Application
Lighting Industry
Computer Industry
Energy Industry
Telecom Industry
Others
