Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gas Separation Membranes is an interphase between two adjacent phases acting as a selective barrier, regulating the transport of gases among gas mixtures.
In the global gas separation film market, the United States is the largest consumer and producer country. Major suppliers in the global market include Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Schlumberger, IGS, Honeywell, MTR, etc.In 2018, the top three accounted for about 66.74 percent of global output.
The global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market is valued at 509 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 577.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polymer Gas Separation Membrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Air Products
Air Liquide
UBE
Grasys
Evonik
Schlumberger
IGS
Honeywell
MTR
Borsig
Parker Hannifin
Tianbang
SSS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East
Segment by Type
Hollow Fiber
Spiral Wound
Hollow Fiber is the most widely used type which took up over 89% of the total in 2018 in Global.
Segment by Application
Isolation of Inert N2 from Air
H2 Recovery
CO2 Removal from Natural Gas
Vapor Separation
Other Applications
