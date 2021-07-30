In this report, the Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyphenylene-sulfide-pps-market-professional-survey-report-2019



Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a polymer made up of alternating sulfur atoms and phenylene rings in a para substitution pattern. It offers a unique combination of properties and a cost/performance balance unmatched by other engineering thermoplastics. Key properties include thermal stability, dimensional stability, chemical resistance and inherent flame retardancy. It is widely used in electric & electronic field, automobile industry, industrial field and aerospace field.

In the global polyphenylthioether(PPS) market, the production of polyphenylthioether(PPS) is evenly distributed in the United States, China, Japan, and South Korea. Among them, it is the largest producer and will maintain the same status in the coming years. In 2015, Japan’s market share in the global production market was close to 48 per cent. Worldwide, the top five manufacturers of polyphenylthioether(PPS) are Torre, sowe, DIC, Silanis and SK chemicals. The world’s top five companies accounted for nearly 57 per cent of global production in 2015.

The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market was valued at 1354.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1828.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray

Solvay

DIC

Celanese

SK Chemical

Kureha

Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

Tosoh

Toyobo

Ko Yo Chemical

Letian Plastics

Lumena New Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Linear Type

Cross-linked Type

Segment by Application

Electric and Electronic Field

Automobile Industrial

Industrial Field

Aerospace Field

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyphenylene-sulfide-pps-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com