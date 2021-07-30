Global Potassium Metabisulfite Development Overview 2019
In this report, the Global Potassium Metabisulfite Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Potassium Metabisulfite Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Potassium Metabisulfite, also called potassium pyrosulfite, is a white to faintly yellowish crystalline powder with a pungent sulfur odour. The main use for the chemical is as an antioxidant or chemical sterilant.
It is a disulfite and is chemically very similar to sodium metabisulfite, with which it is sometimes used interchangeably. It is better than sodium metabisulfite because it does not add sodium to one’s diet.
In the world wide, Most of manufactures mainly distribute in Europe India and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Essenco, both have perfect products. As to India, the number of the Potassium Metabisulfite players is far more than other areas.
In China, the manufactures are located in Shandong province, and the price within China almost double compared to the export price because of the fierce competition in foreign markets.
The global Potassium Metabisulfite market is valued at 93 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Potassium Metabisulfite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Metabisulfite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Esseco
BASF
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Imperial Oilfield Chemicals
Jay Dinesh Chemicals
Shalibhadra Group
Triveni Chemicals
Shakti Chemicals
Ultramarines India
Advance Chemical Sales
Ram-Nath & Co.
Pat Impex
Shandong Minde Chemical
Zibo Baida Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Segment by Application
Wine
Beer
Photography and Film
Food
Textile
Gold Processing
Pharmaceuticals
