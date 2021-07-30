In this report, the Global Potassium Metabisulfite Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Potassium Metabisulfite Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Potassium Metabisulfite, also called potassium pyrosulfite, is a white to faintly yellowish crystalline powder with a pungent sulfur odour. The main use for the chemical is as an antioxidant or chemical sterilant.

It is a disulfite and is chemically very similar to sodium metabisulfite, with which it is sometimes used interchangeably. It is better than sodium metabisulfite because it does not add sodium to one’s diet.

In the world wide, Most of manufactures mainly distribute in Europe India and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Essenco, both have perfect products. As to India, the number of the Potassium Metabisulfite players is far more than other areas.

In China, the manufactures are located in Shandong province, and the price within China almost double compared to the export price because of the fierce competition in foreign markets.

The global Potassium Metabisulfite market is valued at 93 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Potassium Metabisulfite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Esseco

BASF

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals

Jay Dinesh Chemicals

Shalibhadra Group

Triveni Chemicals

Shakti Chemicals

Ultramarines India

Advance Chemical Sales

Ram-Nath & Co.

Pat Impex

Shandong Minde Chemical

Zibo Baida Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Wine

Beer

Photography and Film

Food

Textile

Gold Processing

Pharmaceuticals

