Global Project Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Project Logistics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Project Logistics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the global Project Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Project Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Project Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Rhenus Logistics
Bollore Logistics
Agility Logistics
EMO Trans
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Kuehne + Nagel International
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Ceva Logistics
NMT Global Project Logistics
Rohlig Logistics
Ryder System
Expeditors International of Washington
Megalift Sdn Bhd
Dako Worldwide Transport GmbH
CKB Logistics Group
SAL Heavy Lift GmbH
DB Schenker
Kerry Logistics
Deutsche Post DHL
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Forwarding
Inventory Management and Warehousing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas
Energy and Power
Construction
Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Project Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Project Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Project Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
