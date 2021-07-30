In this report, the Global Quartz Stone Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Quartz Stone Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Quartz stone is made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. Pure, natural quartz slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab. The Quartz stone is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, no matter in personal home or commercial establishments or other industries.

Quality Quartz Stone is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently Quartz Stone has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential Quartz Stone and commercial Quartz Stone. Globally, the Quartz Stone market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential Quartz Stone which accounts for nearly 60.90% of total downstream consumption of Quartz Stone in global.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, Quartz Stone manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. According to our forecast, the demand for Quartz Stone will slowly grow due to the increasing need for the rise of architectural decoration. This also means the new tech application may extensively change the traditional industry standard and bring more opportunities for tech-oriented companies. While some manufacturers produce particular Quartz Stone to fit the consumers’ demands.

The classifications of quartz stone are Quartz Stone surface, quartz stone tile, etc. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 64.35% of the Quartz market is quartz surface in 2017.

The global Quartz Stone market is valued at 7360 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 17800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Quartz Stone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Quartz Stone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

