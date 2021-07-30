Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025
In this report, the Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-shotcrete-accelerator-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025
Shotcrete Accelerator is a chloride free, non-caustic accelerator primarily used in shotcrete applications. Shotcrete Accelerator has two main effects on shotcrete. It provides rapid setting or stiffening so the newly applied shotcrete can begin to support almost immediately. It also provides high early strength to allow loading at an early stage.
Shotcrete has been widely used in tunnel, underground, and marine works for providing early support and preventing water seepage. Key performance indicators of the shotcrete are setting time and strength, which are decided by not only mixture design but also the use of the accelerator. The accelerator alters the hydration mechanisms of the cementitious material, influencing its strength development and setting time.
The Shotcrete Accelerator market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in Shotcrete Accelerator market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of Shotcrete Accelerator. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.
The global Shotcrete Accelerator market is valued at 710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Shotcrete Accelerator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shotcrete Accelerator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF SE
Sika AG
Denka
Mapei SpA
GCP Applied Technologies
Mc-Bauchemie
Basalite Concrete Products
The Euclid Chemical Company
Chryso Group (Cinven)
Fosroc
Normet
Sobute New Materials
CICO Technologies
MUHU (China)
ATEK Fine Chemical
Cormix International
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid Accelerator
Powdered Accelerator
Segment by Application
Mining and Tunneling
Construction Repair Works
Water Retaining Structures
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-shotcrete-accelerator-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com