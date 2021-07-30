Global Silyl Modified Polymer Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Silyl Modified Polymer Depth market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silyl Modified Polymer Depth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Silyl Modified Polymer market, Silyl modified polymers (SMP, also silane-modified polymers, modified-silane polymers, silane terminated polymers, etc.) are polymers (large, chained molecules) terminating with a silyl group. SMPs are the main components in solvent-free and isocyanate-free sealant and adhesive products. Typically the sealant products manufactured with silyl modified polymers have good adhesion on a wide range of substrate materials, and have good temperature and UV resistance.
The Silyl Modified Polymer industry concentration is very high; mainly in Europe and the United States, and high-end products mainly from Japan and USA.
Kaneka, Bostik and Henkel captured the top three sales volume share spots in the Silyl Modified Polymer market in 2017.
Although sales of Silyl Modified Polymer brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
The global Silyl Modified Polymer market is valued at 650 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Silyl Modified Polymer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silyl Modified Polymer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kaneka
Bostik
Henkel
Wacker
Evonik
3M
Dow Corning Corporation
H.B. FULLER
Hodgson Sealants
Risun Polymer
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polyurethane Type
Polyamine Ether Type
Other
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive
General Industry
Others
