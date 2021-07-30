Global Slag Wool Market Study Report 2019
Slag wool is a fiber product made from blast furnace slag. Slag wool is the use of industrial waste slag (blast furnace slag and copper slag, aluminum slag) as the main raw material, after melting, a cotton filamentous inorganic fiber high speed centrifugation or blowing method process.
Slag wool is upstream products for industry and building industry, it can provide the necessary material for the applications, to ensure the fire resistive, heat preservation sound insulation.
Currently China’s production enterprises are basically small and medium-sized enterprises. Among them, few of these enterprises have domestic advanced and global R&D and production technology level, also closely linked to both upstream and downstream market demand, having a strong competitiveness in the purchase of raw materials and slag wool sales and industry chain extension process.
This report focuses on Slag Wool volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Slag Wool market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
120-200
60-120
100-180
40-100
80-140
Segment by Application
Building Insulation and Fire Prevention
Industrial heating Pipe Network and Furnace Insulation
Damping Material
Agriculture Soilless Culture
Other（Substitute for Papermaking Filler, Asbestos Cord and Artificial Wood）
