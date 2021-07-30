In this report, the Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Competition Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Competition Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sodium fluorosilicate appears as white crystal, crystalline powder or colorless hexagonal crystals. It is odorless and tasteless. Its relative density is 2.68; it has moisture absorption capability. It can be dissolved in a solvent such as ethyl ether but insoluble in alcohol. The solubility in acid is greater than that in water. It can be decomposed in alkaline solution, generating sodium fluoride and silica. After searing (300 ℃), it is decomposed into sodium fluoride and silicon tetrafluoride. It is poisonous.

At present, as a by-product, most manufacturers of sodium fluorosilicate are located in China. At present, the Chinese government is closing inefficient excess capacity. At the same time, some large manufacturers are building new production lines. In the future, the merger and integration between companies will be the mainstream trend of market development.

In the past five years, the price of sodium fluorosilicate was low due to fierce competition. In the last two years, sodium fluorosilicate began to rebound due to environmental pressure and rising raw material prices. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for sodium fluorosilicate. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

The global Sodium Fluorosilicate market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Fluorosilicate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Fluorosilicate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KC Industries

Prayon SA

Derivados delFlúor（DDF）

Kailin

Fluorine Industry Environmental

DFD Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Sinochem Yunlong

Xinfudi Keji

Hubei Yihua Chemical

Heqi

HML

Fengyuan Group

Xuda Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

97%-99% Purity

≥99% Purity

Others Purity

Segment by Application

Enamel Industry

Glass Industry

Cement Additives

Refractory Material

Fluoride Chemical

Others

