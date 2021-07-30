In this report, the Global Squalane Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Squalane Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Squalane is of a molecular formula C30H62 and has a specific stereochemical conformation. Squalane is traditionally sourced from shark liver or refined olive oil. It is highly sought after by formulators, due to its emollient properties. It is a high-end moisturizing ingredient used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products, and it is a high value, clear oil compound used in pharmaceuticals, specialty lubricants etc.

North America squalane market is estimated to be valued at 50.62 Million USD in 2017, and projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.77% over the forecast period to reach value of 103.6 million USD by 2024. North America plays an important role in global squalane market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of squalane.

The Europe market developed quickly in the past few years and will keep the trend in the few years, it was 17.09 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 28.41 million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.53% between 2017 and 2024. But in 2017, Europe is also full of much uncertainty, from political elections, trade policy and historical problems. In Europe market, Germany, UK and France are playing significant roles. It was 25.72 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 29.68 USD million in 2024, with a market share of 18.24% in global lead chemicals market.

The global Squalane market is valued at 94 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Squalane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Squalane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Phyto Squalane

Shark Squalane

Synthetic Squalane

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

