Global Stainless Steel Plate Growth Potential 2019
In this report, the Global Stainless Steel Plate Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Stainless Steel Plate Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Stainless steel plate refers to steel plate those are resistant to atmospheric, steam, water, acid, alkali, salt and other corrosion medium.
According to the organization structure and chemical composition, stainless steel plate can be divided into martensitic stainless steel plate, ferritic stainless steel plate, austenitic stainless steel plate, duplex (ferritic-austenitic) stainless steels plate, precipitation-hardening stainless steel plate.
Due to the serious overcapacity and demand growth tend to be slow; the gross margin of steel industry has declined at a very low level as well as the gross margin of stainless steel plate industry. Though China government has published supporting policy in order to increase China local demand, its serious overcapacity can not be digested. It is forecasted the development of steel industry in the future is still not good.
There is also a certain space of stainless steel plate product demand, but basically the market shows scarcity of high-end products and excess capacity of low-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products.
Although the manufacturing and marketing of stainless steel plate may bring opportunities for related enterprises, the study group recommends that enterprise those have fund advantage but lack technical and downstream support advantage do not enter into the stainless steel plate field before careful investigation.
The global Stainless Steel Plate market is valued at 46500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 46500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Stainless Steel Plate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stainless Steel Plate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tisco
Outokumpu
Posco
BAOSTEEL
Yusco
Acerinox
Jindal
Aperam
LISCO
AK Steel
NSSC
JFE
JISCO
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Martensitic stainless steel plate
Ferritic stainless steel plate
Austenitic stainless steel plate
Duplex (ferritic-austenitic) stainless steels plate
Precipitation-hardening stainless steel plate
Segment by Application
Consumer goods & Medicals
Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy
Automotive & Heavy Transport
ABC & Infrastructure
Industrial & Heavy Industry
