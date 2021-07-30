In this report, the Global Tablet Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tablet Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A tablet is a mobile computer device that is larger than a smartphone or a phablet and smaller than a laptop. Its screen size is generally larger than seven inches. It has a touch screen that can be controlled with the touch of a stylus or a finger. It does not require a keyboard or a mouse and offers greater mobility than a normal laptop. Tablets have long battery life of up to 10 hours. They are lightweight and offer faster navigation through a touch screen, stylus, or finger touch than a keyboard or a mouse. The flat design of a tablet makes it easier to work on any surface and to display presentations.

Around 164 million units of tablets were shipped worldwide in 2017, with shipments peaking at just under 50 million units in the final quarter of the year. Of these shipments throughout the year, 47 millionwere shipped in North America. Shipments in this region are expected, however, to decrease in the coming years with the number set to reach just 44 million units by 2020.

Android overtook Apple’s iOS as the most popular operating system in 2012 and as of the beginning of 2018, about 62.1 percent of all tablets that were shipped worldwide ran on the Android operating system. iOS remains the second most popular operating system, holding a shipment share of 23.3 percent.

The global Tablet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tablet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tablet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

