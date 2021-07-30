In this report, the Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tetraacetylethylenediamine, commonly abbreviated as TAED, is an organic compound with the formula (CH3C(O))2NCH2CH2N(C(O)CH3)2. TAED (tetraacetylethylenediamine) is a bleaching activator which is mainly used in detergents and additives for laundry washing and dishwashing. Typical concentrations of TAED range between 1.4% and 13% in these products. It can be used in oxygen type powder detergent with sodium percarbonate.

With the developing of wishing products, demand of tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) will increase in the next five, we estimate the global demand of tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) will keep increasing with low growth rate.

The global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Warwick Chemicals

WeylChem Wiesbaden

Henkel(DUBAG)

Zhejiang JINKE

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

The Content of TAED is Between 90% and 92%

The Content of TAED is 94%

The Content of TAED is Greater than 94%

Segment by Application

Laundry Powder & Detergent

Dishwashing Tablets

