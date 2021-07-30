In this report, the Global Thebaine Depth Research 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thebaine Depth Research 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thebaine, also known as paramorphine, is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble (in pure form after a synthesis), poisonous alkaloid. Thebaine is not used therapeutically, but as the main alkaloid extracted from papaver bracteatum (Iranian poppy), it can be converted industrially into a variety of compounds including oxycodone, oxymorphone, nalbuphine, naloxone, naltrexone, buprenorphine and etorphine.

Currently, because of the special properties of thebaine, subject to strict control in most countries, so the market production control by the country’s policy.

Thebaine production industry is a highly profitable industry. In the United States and other regions, more and more enterprises begin to apply to enter this field, but the current situation, the market is still controlled by the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Noramco.

But as the downstream drugs market gradually matures, the next few years, thebaine and his relevant market will gradually popular, so the next few years, thebaine have a certain degree of price rise, but the rate should be minimal

The global Thebaine market is valued at 1160 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thebaine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thebaine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Noramco

Alcaliber

Tasmanian Alkaloids

TPI

Cepia-Sanofi

Taj Pharmaceuticals

API Labs

Faran Shimi Pharmaceuticals

Gansu Alkaloids

Hwells

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Oxymorphone

Nalbuphine

Naltrexone

Buprenorphine

Others

